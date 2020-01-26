No. 5 Florida State edges Notre Dame

No. 5 Florida State held on for an 85-84 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Jan 25, 2020; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Trent Forrest (3) celebrates after dunking the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Wyatt Wilkes led the Seminoles in scoring with 19 points after exploding for 14 points in the first half. Not far behind him was forward RaiQuan Gray with 13 points. Florida State guard Trent Forrest added 13 points.

Florida State improved to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where they sit atop the standings.

Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) was led by guard Prentiss Hubb with 24 points, followed by three other players in double figures. Forward John Mooney and Juwan Durham had 16 points each, and guard Dane Goodwin finished with 12 points.

Florida State led 85-79 with 28 seconds to go when Notre Dame made a late rally. Hubb drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 85-82 with 19 seconds remaining, and Durham had a steal and a layup to pull the Fighting Irish within 85-84 with 17 seconds left.

The Seminoles held on from there to secure the victory. Notre Dame’s Goodwin missed a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

Fighting Irish guard TJ Gibbs added 11 points in the losing effort.

The loss marked Notre Dame’s fourth defeat in its last five games. The Fighting Irish trailed at halftime 47-37.

Following Saturday’s game, Florida State will travel to take on Virginia on Jan. 28 — just two weeks removed from the Seminoles’ 54-50 win against the Cavaliers in Tallahassee. Notre Dame, meanwhile, will return home for its next game and host Wake Forest on Jan. 29.

—Field Level Media