Forrest's game-winner lifts No. 15 FSU over No. 19 Purdue

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

No. 15 Florida State withstood a furious second-half rally by No. 19 Purdue as the Seminoles scored their conference a win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge with a 73-72 victory in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday night.

Florida State took the lead with 5.2 seconds to go on a leaning jumper in the lane by guard Trent Forrest. Purdue had turned it over on an inbounds pass with 16 seconds remaining and a 72-71 lead.

After his go-ahead leaner, Forrest played hero on the defensive end by stealing Purdue’s inbounds pass and running out the clock.

Forrest finished with only nine points and three steals, but his final two points and steal were the most important as the Seminoles (6-1) scored their second victory of the season over a Top 25 team.

Purdue guards Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline brought the Boilermakers (5-2) back in the second half and finished with 24 and 21 points, respectively.

The Seminoles took a commanding 44-32 lead into halftime after stretching it to 16 points — its largest of the first half — with 1:43 to go on a 3-pointer by guard PJ Savoy that brought the nearly sold-out crowd to its feet.

But the Boilermakers opened the second half with a 10-2 run to pull within 46-42 in just over three minutes.

Purdue chopped the Seminoles’ advantage to 51-50 with 14:20 left in the second half on a 3-pointer by Edwards. The Boilermakers took their first lead since the game’s opening minutes on their next possession on a steal and breakaway layup by Edwards.

The Boilermakers led 58-51, outscoring Seminoles 26-7 in the first eight minutes of the second half. Purdue held that lead all the way up until Forrest’s game-winner.

Florida State guard M.J. Walker was the only Seminoles player to reach double figures, finishing with a team-high 13 points.

Evan Boudreaux was the only other Purdue player to reach double figures, adding 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Purdue outrebounded the Seminoles 32-29 in the loss.

Purdue’s next game is their Big Ten opener, Saturday at No. 7 Michigan. Florida State faces Troy on Monday.

—Field Level Media