Wyatt paces Florida State past St. Francis (Pa.)

Wyatt Wilkes scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as Florida State recorded its fourth straight victory with an 80-65 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Trent Forrest scored 13 points and Balsa Koprivica added 11 for the Seminoles (4-1).

Florida State built a comfortable 48-36 halftime lead over the Red Flash (2-4), who saw forward Myles Thompson score 17 points at the break to lead all scorers.

The Seminoles led by as many as 16 points in the first half, using a 14-0 after the game’s first timeout to make an early cushion.

But the Seminoles’ defense clamped down on Thompson after that as he scored just eight points in the second half and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Red Hawks guard Tyler Stewart added 14 points and fellow guard Keith Braxton was the Red Hawks’ only other double-figure scorer with 13. Braxton also had a team-high five rebounds.

Florida State enjoyed a 37-20 edge in rebounds.

Florida State faced St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday for the first time in program history. The Red Flash, who are members of the Northeast Conference, marked the Seminoles’ first game against a current member of the NEC since they defeated Wagner on Dec. 18, 2003, also in Tallahassee.

Florida State wore turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marked the 13th time the Seminoles wore the special uniforms.

