Florida State overcomes Syracuse, Battle in 2 OTs

Senior guard Braian Angola scored 24 points as No. 23 Florida State pulled away in the second overtime and beat Syracuse 101-90 at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday.

Angola made 6 of 16 shots and four 3-pointers. His final 3-pointer gave the Seminoles (13-4, 2-3) a 93-84 lead with 1:49 remaining. Angola also tied a career-high with eight assists.

Christ Koumadje delivered the best performance of his career in his third game back from a knee injury. The 7-foot-4 center contributed 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting with eight of those baskets coming on dunks.

Syracuse (12-6, 1-4) guard Tyus Battle led all scorers by scoring a career-high 37 points. He scored 32 of his points after halftime and hit 11 of 27 shots, including a career-best five 3-pointers.

PJ Savoy and Mfiondu Kabengele added 11 points apiece for Florida State, which shot 40.2 percent and received 45 points from its bench while playing without leading scorer Terrence Mann (concussion).

Oshae Brissett added 14 points and Frank Howard contributed 13 for the Orange, who shot 39 percent and saw three of five starters foul out in the school’s first multi-overtime game since a six-overtime contest against Connecticut in the 2009 Big East Tournament.

The Seminoles held a 73-69 lead with 28 seconds left in regulation when Cofer drained a 3-pointer. After CJ Walker split two free throws 12 seconds later, Battle hit a 3-pointer to forge a 74-74 tie with six seconds left while being guarded by two defenders.

Battle gave Syracuse an 82-80 lead by hitting a jumper with 48 seconds left in the first overtime but Trent Forrest tied it with 25 seconds left and Brissett misfired on a 3-pointer with five seconds to go.

Florida State never trailed after Koumadje hit a free throw 32 seconds into overtime. Syracuse didn’t score its first points of the second overtime until Battle hit two free throws to make it 88-84 with 3:17 left.

Fifteen seconds later, Battle was called for a 10-second violation and Angola sealed it with an open 3-pointer.

