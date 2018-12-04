No. 11 Florida State cruises past Troy

Hours after finding out the Associated Press voters had moved them up in the Top 25 poll from No. 15 to No. 11, the Florida State Seminoles responded with a convincing 83-67 win against visiting Troy on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home this season, winning their second game in a row behind guard PJ Savoy’s team-high 16 points. Savoy also added five rebounds and three assists in the victory.

Troy (3-5) didn’t help itself with 22 turnovers Monday. The Trojans trailed by as many as 21 points late in the second half, despite a solid game from forward Jordon Varnado, who led the Trojans with 15 points. Troy had only one other player reach double figures in the loss: guard Darian Adams with 14 points.

The Seminoles outrebounded Troy 42-31, led by eight from forward Terance Mann, who added three points and three assists.

Florida State, which led by as many as 14 points in the first half, took a 37-28 edge to halftime thanks to seven early points from guard Trent Forrest, who stayed hot after playing hero in the Seminoles’ previous game when he hit the game-winner to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72. Forrest finished Monday’s win with 13 points and five rebounds.

Florida State had two other players score in double digits: guard M.J. Walker (14 points) and forward Mfiondu Kabengele (10 points, seven rebounds).

Both teams were sloppy in the first half, with the Trojans committing 14 turnovers and the Seminoles making 11.

With the win, the Seminoles improved to 9-1 all-time against Troy, the Alabama school that is located just 159 miles from Tallahassee. Despite the close proximity, the two schools hadn’t met since 1977 before Monday’s game. The Seminoles won that last meeting, too, 110-82.

Florida State will look for it third straight win Saturday when it hosts Connecticut.

Troy, which lost its second straight game, will look to rebound next at home against Carver College.

