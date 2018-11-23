Mann leads No. 14 Florida State past UAB

EditorsNote: rewords last graf

Forward Terance Mann led No. 14 Florida State to a 81-63 win over UAB on Thanksgiving night in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Mann was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and scored a game-high 17 points as the Seminoles improved to 4-0 to start the season while handing UAB (3-1) its first defeat of the year.

Along with the Blazers and the Seminoles, the field at the AdvoCare Invitational includes defending national champion Villanova, Canisius, College of Charleston, No. 19 LSU, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

UAB was paced by guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who scored a career-high 16 points and swiped four steals in the loss. No other Blazers player reached double figures, but guard Zack Bryant chipped in nine points, four rebounds and four assists, while guard Tavin Lovan grabbed a team-best six boards.

Florida State outrebounded UAB 38-30.

The Seminoles also got double-figure outputs from center Christ Koumadje, forward Mfiondu Kabengele and guard PJ Savoy. Koumadje nearly posted a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds to go along with three blocks. Savoy and Kabengele added 10 points each.

Florida State guard Trent Forrest was all over the stat sheet, too, with a team-high 11 rebounds, five points and three assists.

Florida State took a 42-31 lead into halftime, but the Blazers came out of the locker room and quickly cut into that edge and drew to 44-37, forcing a timeout by the Seminoles.

After that, Florida State went on a 7-0 run to seize control, growing the lead to as many as 20 points with 8:31 left in the game and never looking back.

The Seminoles began play in the AdvoCare Invitational with a 93-61 win against Canisius in Tallahassee on Monday night.

Florida State turns right around and plays Friday against No. 19 LSU (5-0), which beat College of Charleston on Thursday in the Invitational 67-55. The Seminoles have only played in this event once before, winning the championship in the 2009-10 season when it was named the Old Spice Classic.

UAB next plays College of Charleston on Friday.

The game between the Seminoles and the Blazers was their fourth meeting all-time in the series, which dates back to the 1978-79 season. The Seminoles have won all four games.

