No. 17 Florida St. handles Wake Forest, extends ACC streak

After starting 1-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the No. 17 Florida State men’s basketball team won its sixth straight ACC game Wednesday night, defeating Wake Forest 88-66 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Feb 13, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles center Christ Koumadje (21) shoots the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

In front of a small weekday crowd, the Seminoles (19-5 overall, 7-4 in the ACC) controlled the game for most of the first and all of the second half, sending the Demon Deacons (9-14, 2-9) to their sixth loss in the last seven games.

Florida State center Christ Koumadje had the best game of his Seminoles career in the win, posting his first career double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He left the game to a standing ovation with just over 10 minutes remaining and the Seminoles ahead 63-45.

Seminoles forward Phil Cofer collected 13 points and five boards.

Wake Forest, which was outrebounded 43-27, briefly led late in the first half at 23-18 — its largest lead of the game — but the Seminoles went on a 20-8 run over the final six minutes of the first half to grab a 38-31 lead at halftime.

Koumadje, who didn’t score in Saturday’s overtime win against Louisville, nearly had a double-double by halftime. He led all scorers with 12 points, and also had eight rebounds.

Florida State pushed the lead to 12 points quickly out of the gate in the second half on an alley-oop slam by guard Terance Mann. Florida State’s largest lead in the second half was 24 points.

Wake Forest was paced by guard Chaundee Brown with 20 points. Fellow guard Brandon Childress added 11 points.

The game was the first of two late-season meetings between the Seminoles and the Demon Deacons. The rematch will come in both teams’ regular-season finales March 9 in Winston Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest also was one of Florida State’s final four home ACC games on the schedule. The Seminoles begin a three-game road trip over 10 days. It starts Saturday at Georgia Tech, continues Tuesday at Clemson and then a showdown with No. 8 North Carolina on Feb. 23.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, gets the Tar Heels on Saturday at home in their next game.

Wake Forest and Florida State are now tied 26-26 in the series.

