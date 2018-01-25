No. 24 Rhode Island routs Fordham

Andre Berry scored a career-high-tying 20 points, Jared Terrell added 17 and No. 24 Rhode Island prevailed 78-58 against Fordham in a battle of Rams on Wednesday night at Rose Hill Gymnasium in New York.

Stanford Robinson was the only other double-digit scorer with 16 for Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic 10). The visitors won their 11th consecutive game and extended their program-best start in conference play.

The 11 straight victories marks the longest streak for Rhode Island in 70 years. The program’s last such streak began in the 1946-47 season and extended into the following campaign.

Will Tavares led the hosts with 17 points while Prokop Slanina had 13 as Fordham (6-14, 1-7) saw its season-high losing streak swell to six.

Joseph Chartouny, Fordham’s third-leading scorer, was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

The hosts shot 42.2 percent (19 of 45) for the game. Rhode Island made 29 of 61 shots, 47.5 percent.

After jumping into the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time this season, Rhode Island played with a sense of urgency to prove it belonged right from the start.

The visitors jumped out to a 36-27 edge at the break and outscored Fordham 42-31 in the final period.

A 3-pointer from Fordham’s Ivan Raut tied the game at 22 with 5:10 left in the opening half before Rhode Island rattled off a quick 8-0 run and took control at the break.

Fordham was within 40-31 with 17:49 to go in the game before Rhode Island pulled away to complete the rout.

Rhode Island returns to the floor on Saturday when it hosts Duquesne, a game that breaks up a stretch of four out of five on the road. Fordham is also in action on Saturday when it visits Massachusetts.

