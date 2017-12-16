Preview: Oregon at Fresno State

After going 3-1 on its just-completed four-game homestand, Oregon plays its only true road game of the nonconference schedule on Saturday at Fresno State. Averaging 85.9 points per game, the Ducks have won three in a row but will be tested by a surging Fresno State team riding a seven-game winning streak.

Oregon guard Elijah Brown scored a season-high 22 points to lead five players in double figures in Wednesday’s 95-84 win over Portland State as the Ducks shot 50 percent from the field and overcame a season-high 18 turnovers. A graduate transfer from New Mexico, Brown is averaging 13.2 points for the Ducks, who are finally leaving the state of Oregon after playing three games at the PK80 Invitational in Portland and going 7-1 at Matthew Knight Arena. “We’ve got to go on the road sometime. It’s time,” coach Dana Altman told reporters. “We’ve got to go on the road and see what we can do. We know we’ll have our hands full. We’ll have to play well.” Fresno State has won nine straight at the Save Mart Center and features a balanced attack led by guard Deshon Taylor, who ranks third in the Mountain West in scoring at 18.6 points per game.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT OREGON (8-3): Forward Kenny Wooten and guard Payton Pritchard scored 18 points apiece in the win over Portland State while freshman forward Troy Brown recorded his third consecutive double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The 6-foot-9 Wooten, a freshman from Manteca (Calif.), has emerged as a potential game-changer over the last three games, averaging 14.7 points on 20-of-22 shooting with a total of 11 blocks. Pritchard has scored in double figures in nine straight games for the Ducks, who own a plus-30 rebounding margin over the last three contests.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (9-2): Center Terrell Carter II scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in Wednesday’s 78-52 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Bulldogs shot 54.9 percent in a dominant performance against the winless Golden Lions. The 6-foot-10 Carter has averaged 15.3 points on 80 percent shooting over the last four games to lead the Bulldogs, who have held the rebounding edge in 10 of their first 11 contests. Starting point guard Jaron Hopkins, averaging 12.4 points, has missed the last two games with a back injury and is listed as day-to-day.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon holds an 11-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 75-63 win in the last meeting on Dec. 20, 2016.

2. Fresno State is 46-7 at home since the start of the 2014-15 season, including 23-3 against nonconference opponents.

3. Oregon is 131-14 under Altman when holding opponents under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 82, Fresno State 75