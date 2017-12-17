Oregon uses second-half spurt to beat Fresno State

Oregon used a 22-1 second-half run to come from behind and pick up its first true road win of the season, defeating Fresno State 68-61 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

This was the Ducks’ first game played outside the state of Oregon this season. The Ducks (9-3) played five games at home and three games at the Phil Knight 80 Invitational in Portland, Ore.

Oregon’s Elijah Brown, a graduate transfer from New Mexico who spent his freshman season at Butler, finished with a game-high 20 points, and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Kenny Wooten added with13 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Fresno State was led by Jahmel Taylor and Deshon Taylor (not related) with 19 points apiece.

The Ducks were trailing 51-42 with 12:15 to play before the massive run began with a pair of free throws following a Fresno State turnover. The Ducks scored 15 consecutive points before Deshon Taylor made a free throw for Fresno State. Oregon then reeled off seven more consecutive points to grab a 64-52 lead with 2:42 remaining.

Oregon’s press bothered Fresno State during the run as its matchup zone allowed the Ducks to trap and force turnovers. The Bulldogs committed five turnovers in the run, which Oregon turned into 10 points.

Troy Brown Jr. finished the game with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks while leading scorer Payton Pritchard chipped in 12 points.

Oregon outrebounded Fresno State 44-33 and blocked 12 shots compared to five for the Bulldogs.

The Ducks return home for a matchup against Central Arkansas on Wednesday. It’s the final game of Oregon’s non-conference schedule before beginning Pac-12 play on Dec. 29.