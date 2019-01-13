Caleb Martin's 27 leads No. 10 Nevada over Fresno State

EditorsNote: minor changes throughout

Senior forward Caleb Martin recorded 27 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Nevada to a 74-64 victory over Fresno State in Mountain West play Saturday night at Fresno, Calif.

Senior forward Jordan Caroline added 19 points and matched his career high of 16 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-1, 3-1).

Senior guard Braxton Huggins made five 3-pointers while scoring 25 points for the Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1). Senior guard Deshon Taylor added 16 points, and junior forward Nate Grimes registered 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Fresno State, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

The Bulldogs have lost 21 consecutive games against ranked foes since posting a 58-52 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State on Feb. 10, 2002.

The double-double was Caroline’s 10th of the season and 37th of his career. Nevada is 35-2 in those games.

The Wolf Pack shot just 38.5 percent from the field, including 10 of 37 from 3-point range. Martin was 4 of 15 from behind the arc.

Fresno State shot 43.1 percent from the field and made 10 of 25 from long range.

Nevada held a five-point lead four-plus minutes into the second half before Martin drained a 3-pointer and added a full-court dash for a reverse layup to make it 49-39 with 14:31 remaining.

Martin’s 3-pointer gave the Wolf Pack a 54-43 advantage with 11:48 left.

The Bulldogs moved within 58-52 after two free throws by Taylor with 8:10 remaining before junior guard Jazz Johnson drained a corner 3-pointer to push Nevada’s lead back to nine.

Fresno State made another charge and pulled within 69-64 on a layup by Huggins with 2:09 remaining, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again.

Caroline split two free throws and Martin drained a pair to give Nevada an eight-point lead with 54.6 seconds to play.

Johnson added two free throws as the Wolf Pack closed it out.

Martin scored 12 first-half points as the Wolf Pack led 37-32 at the break.

Fresno State held a 25-22 edge after a 3-pointer by Grimes with 5:57 left in the half before Caroline scored five points during a 9-0 run that gave Nevada a six-point lead with 4:03 remaining.

