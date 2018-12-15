Mounce scores 26 as No. 23 Furman routs UNC Wilmington

Clay Mounce scored 26 points as part of a big offensive outing for No. 23 Furman in a 93-50 romp past visiting UNC Wilmington on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Paladins connected on 17 shots from 3-point range on the way to extending the best start in school history.

Furman (12-0) has won four games across two weeks since entering the national rankings for the first time.

Jordan Lyons added 16 points, Alex Hunter had 14 points and Matt Rafferty chipped in 13 points. Furman’s other starter, Andrew Brown, finished with 8 points.

Mounce shot 10 for 17 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers.

All five Furman starters made at least one 3-point shot.

By shooting 17 for 46 on threes, the Paladins took more than half of their 76 field-goal attempts from long range.

Rafferty, who had a team-high seven assists, pulled in 11 rebounds and Mounce had 10 boards.

Furman used a 26-2 run to extend what had been 61-42 lead to expand its advantage down the stretch.

Devontae Cacok scored 11 points for UNCW (4-7), which was also blown out by surrendering a huge second-half run earlier this month at nationally ranked North Carolina.

The Seahawks shot 2 for 13 on 3-pointers and ended up 35 percent overall from the field. They went to the free-throw line only nine times, while Furman was 4 for 5 on free throws.

UNCW committed 15 turnovers compared to five for Furman.

Furman held a 40-23 halftime lead, scoring 10 points in the final 2:35 before the break. The Paladins built a double-figure lead less than 12 minutes into the game.

—Field Level Media