Clemson cruises past Georgia Tech

Clemson’s Marcquise Reed torched Georgia Tech for the second time this season, scoring 19 points to lead the visiting Tigers to a 65-42 win on Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed (2) dunks against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Khalid Moore (12) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reed, a senior guard, scored 32 in a victory over Georgia Tech last month. He wasn’t as prolific in the rematch, but helped put the game away when he scored 10 of the team’s 13 points in the second half when the Tigers put the game away. He shot 9 of 16 from the floor.

Clemson swept the two-game ACC series with Georgia Tech. The Tigers have won the last five meetings against Georgia Tech.

Clemson (14-8, 4-5) also got 13 points apiece from David Skara and Aamir Simms and increased their winning streak to three games.

Georgia Tech (11-12, 3-7) was led by center James Banks, who had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. The Yellow Jackets have lost three straight games and five of their last six.

Clemson’s defense stymied Tech early, limiting the Yellow Jackets at one point to 1-for-10 shooting from the floor, which allowed the Tigers to establish a 10-point lead when Clyde Trapp made a 3-pointer at the 8:14 mark.

Clemson continued to build the lead, which reached 17 points when Skara drained a 3-pointer for a 29-12 lead with 5:30 remaining. Georgia Tech later went on a 10-1 run and closed the gap to 30-22 and Clemson led 33-24 at the break.

Clemson scored the first six points of the second half to re-establish its advantage. The Yellow Jackets got as close as eight points on back-to-back baskets by Abdoulaye Gueye, but missed a chance to draw closer.

Clemson regained its 17-point lead when Simms dropped in a trey to give the Tigers a 52-35 lead with 6:30 remaining.

Georgia Tech plays again on Saturday at Notre Dame, the first of back-to-back road games. Clemson returns home on Saturday to meet No. 11 Virginia Tech.

—Field Level Media