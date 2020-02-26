Georgia Tech ends losing streak to Clemson

Point guard Jose Alvarado shook off a wrist injury to score 19 points and lead Georgia Tech to a 68-59 win over Clemson on Tuesday in Atlanta, ending the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Alvarado was 8-for-14 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, with three assists and three steals. It was the Alvarado’s 15th straight game with a 3-pointer, the longest streak for the Yellow Jackets since Adam Smith’s 24-game streak in 2015-16.

The win broke Georgia Tech’s five-game losing streak against Clemson. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers for the first time since Jan. 12, 2017.

Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) also got 14 points and eight assists from Michael Devoe and 10 points from Moses Wright.

Clemson (14-13, 8-9) was led by Aamir Simms with 23 points — two shy of his season high — and Al-Amir Dawes and Hunter Tyson with 10 points each.

Georgia Tech was able to limit Clemson to 10 percent on 3-pointers (2-for-20).

The first half was close until Georgia Tech went on a late 9-0 run and took a 34-27 lead, the largest advantage enjoyed by either side in a first half that saw seven ties and seven lead changes. The Yellow Jackets led 34-29 at the half, despite 16 points from Simms.

Clemson took advantage of Georgia Tech’s poor shooting to start the second half and tied the game a 36-36 when Simms drained a 3-pointer. The Yellow Jackets scored the next five and didn’t trail again.

Georgia Tech used a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead when Bubba Parham completed a fast break to make it 56-46 with 6:33 left. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 13 when a pair of Wright free throws stretched the lead to 61-48, and Clemson never got closer than seven points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Clemson hosts No. 6 Florida State, while Georgia Tech hosts Miami.

