No. 9 Duke beats Georgia Tech to snap two-game slide

Grayson Allen paced a balanced attack with 23 points, and No. 9 Duke snapped a two-game slide with an 80-69 win over reeling Georgia Tech on Sunday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Wendell Carter Jr added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gary Trent Jr. finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won despite being without freshman Marvin Bagley III, the league’s leading scorer and rebounder. Bagley was held out as a precautionary measure after sustaining a mild knee sprain on Thursday in a loss at North Carolina.

Josh Okogie scored 29 points for the Yellow Jackets (11-14, 4-8), who have lost seven of eight. Okogie has scored 20 or more points in four of his past five games. Evan Cole came off the bench to add 10 points for Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils led 53-27 after a pair of free throws by Allen at the 16:06 mark of the second half.

Georgia Tech did make a rally, with Moses Wright’s follow dunk capping a 15-2 Yellow Jackets run that cut Duke’s lead to 65-53 with 6:55 to play. Wright had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Trevon Duval answered with 3-pointer from the corner to quiet the crowd, and the Blue Devils held off the Yellow Jackets down the stretch.

The Blue Devils lost to St. John’s last week and then fell to the Tar Heels 82-78 on the road. They bounced back from those defeats in emphatic fashion, storming out to a 28-10 lead and staying in complete control throughout the game.

Georgia Tech shot 26.7 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 43-26 at halftime. To make matters worse, Yellow Jackets freshman point guard Jose Alvarado was injured in an on-court collision late in the first half and did not return.

With six conference games remaining, Duke trails first-place Virginia by three games. The Blue Devils return home to oppose Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech travels to Wake Forest on Wednesday.

