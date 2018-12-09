Georgia Tech cruises past Florida A&M

Brandon Alston had a game-high 15 points, and Khalid Moore tallied 14 off the bench without a miss as Georgia Tech routed visiting Florida A&M 73-40 on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Alson went 5 of 8 from the field and made all four of his free throws for the Yellow Jackets (4-3), who shot 54.3 percent from the field and outrebounded the Rattlers 31-26 despite none of its players totaling more than four boards. James Banks III chipped in six points, four rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with nine points, while no other player on the team had more than seven. Ifeanyi Umezurike had six points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech made 6 of 15 attempts from 3-point range, including two by Moore on back-to-back possessions midway through the first half to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-9 lead. Moore made all six of his shot attempts.

After the sides traded buckets, Georgia Tech ripped off a 13-0 run to take a 36-13 lead at the half, a run that mushroomed into a 20-2 streak after the break.

The lead reached 32 points at 49-17 with 13:46 remaining in the game, and it peaked at 35 points moments before the final bucket by Umezurike.

Florida A&M shot just 34.8 percent from the game and hit only 2 of 11 3-point attempts. The Rattlers also made just 6 of 11 free-throw attempts.

