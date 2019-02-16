No. 17 Florida St. controls Ga. Tech to tie school mark

Center Christ Koumadje posted the second straight double-double of his career and No. 17 Florida State tied a school record with its seventh consecutive ACC win by beating Georgia Tech 69-47 on Saturday in Atlanta.

Feb 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Terance Mann (14) drives against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Khalid Moore (12) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Koumadje, a thin 7-foot-4 senior, had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. His 12 rebounds matched the career high he set against Wake Forest three days earlier. Koumadje also blocked three shots.

Florida State (20-5, 8-4 ACC) notched its fourth consecutive 20-win season, matching the mark set from 2009-12. It is the 11th straight season the Seminoles have won eight conference games and gave them a sweep of the two-game series against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles had a balanced attack that was led by metro-Atlanta native Devin Vassell, who scored 11 points, and M.J. Walker and David Nichols with nine apiece.

Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-10 ACC) lost for the seventh straight game and has dropped nine of its last 11. The Yellow Jackets failed to score 50 points for the third time in their last five games.

Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado broke out of his scoring slump to post 17 points. The senior, who leads the team in scoring, had totaled just 24 points in six previous games. Freshman Kristian Sjolund added 11 points to match his season high set three days earlier against Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech kept the game close for the early part of the first half, and the game was tied 10-10 with 12:31 after Brandon Alston’s layup off a fast break.

But the Seminoles scored 12 straight points to take control. Nichols began and ended the stretch with 3-point baskets and Florida State led 22-10 at the 10:25 mark. The Seminoles led 34-23 at halftime.

Florida State outscored Georgia Tech 7-2 to start the second half and the Yellow Jackets never got closer than 13 points. The Seminoles put it away with a 10-0 run midway in the second half, with P.J. Savoy and Nichols hitting 3-pointers to get the streak started.

Florida State next plays on Tuesday at Clemson, its second of three straight road games. Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media