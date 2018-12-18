Laster, Gardner-Webb upset Georgia Tech

D.J. Laster scored 25 points to help visiting Gardner-Webb stun Georgia Tech 79-69 on Monday in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs, who needed overtime to defeat one-win Kennesaw State on Saturday, extended their winning streak to six games with their second victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference team since moving to NCAA Division I. Gardner-Webb, which competes in the Big South Conference, defeated Clemson in 2014.

Gardner-Webb (8-5) put the game away when David Efianayi connected on a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 3:04 remaining to give the Bulldogs a commanding 10-point lead.

Laster, a 6-foot-6 senior, was 12-for-20 from the field — including a slam dunk at the final horn — and added eight rebounds. Efinayi added 12 points and five assists. Jose Perez had 12 points and Jaheam Cornwall scored 10. The Bulldogs shot 54.4 percent from the floor against the Yellow Jackets (5-4).

James Banks III led Georgia Tech with 22 points and 12 rebounds, recording his third double-double in his past four games. Jose Alvarado added 19 points and Curtis Haywood scored 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first half.

The Yellow Jackets, who put great emphasis on their 3-point shooting, were only 6-for-23 on treys and were 0-for-11 from long range in the second half.

Georgia Tech got behind early and needed an 8-0 run to tie the game at 23-23. The Yellow Jackets made six straight baskets and were able to surge into the to take a 31-27 lead with 5:50 reamaining in the first half. But Tech went cold and Gardner-Webb hit three straight baskets and regained the lead at 33-31. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 45-38 at the half thanks to 60 percent shooting from the field.

Cornwall extended the lead for the Bulldogs to 13 when he drained a 3-pointer for a 55-42 lead.

Georgia Tech plays again on Wednesday at Arkansas. Gardner-Webb returns home Wednesday to play Brevard.

—Field Level Media