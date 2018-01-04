Okogie, Georgia Tech dump No. 15 Miami

Josh Okogie scored a season-high 30 points, leading Georgia Tech to a 64-54 win over No. 15 Miami on Wednesday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech led by as many 12 points in the second half but found itself in a tight game in the final minutes. Okogie got free for a dunk off a dribble-handoff that gave the Yellow Jackets a 56-48 lead with two minutes left.

Freshman guard Jose Alvarado got a breakaway layup, and Okogie hit another late bucket to help Georgia Tech fend off Miami down the stretch and end a two-game slide to the Hurricanes. Alvarado finished with 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-1 ACC).

Dewan Huell had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Hurricanes, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Anthony Lawrence II finished with nine points and 12 boards.

Miami (12-2, 1-1 ACC) led by as many as eight in the first half, with Bruce Brown’s dunk giving the Hurricanes a 19-11 lead with 7:21 left before intermission.

Georgia Tech hung tough, though. Okogie scored the Yellow Jackets’ final four points of the half, including a layup that tied the score 28-28 heading into halftime. Okogie led all scorers with 11 points in the first half.

Georgia Tech opened the second half with an 18-6 run and held Miami without a field goal for six minutes. The Jackets led 46-34 with nine minutes to play.

Lawrence ended the drought with a baseline jumper, igniting an 8-0 spurt for the Hurricanes. However, Miami went cold again in the final minutes and was unable to mount a comeback.

The Hurricanes shot 38.2 percent from the floor and committed 18 turnovers. The Yellow Jackets made 39 percent of their field-goal attempts and gave the ball away 11 times.

Miami now heads into a difficult three-game stretch in the ACC, beginning Sunday when No. 24 Florida State visits. The Hurricanes then travel No. 25 Clemson before taking on No. 2 Duke.

Georgia Tech steps outside of ACC play to take on Yale on Saturday before returning to conference play against Notre Dame on Jan. 10.

--Field Level Media