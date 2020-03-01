Georgia Tech squanders big lead, edges Miami

Jose Alvarado scored 16 points and Michael Devoe added 14 to help Georgia Tech overcome squandering a 20-point second-half lead and earn a 63-57 victory against Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday night at Atlanta.

James Banks III had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC), who won for the fourth time in five games and a sixth consecutive time at home.

Chris Lykes scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12), who dropped a second straight game.

The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final eight points in the last 3:41. Miami missed its final seven shots and failed to score during the last 4:07.

Three free throws by Banks and Moses Wright’s layup gave the Yellow Jackets a 60-57 edge with 2:24 showing. Devoe’s layup with 25 seconds left made it 62-57.

The teams were a combined 4 of 30 from 3-point range, with Miami going 2 of 17 and Georgia Tech 2 of 13.

Trailing by 20, Miami used a 24-2 run to go ahead 53-51 with 7:37 remaining. Lykes, who had 10 points in the spurt, sank a 3-pointer to give UM the lead.

Georgia Tech went nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal before Alvarado’s layup gave the Yellow Jackets a 55-53 edge with 5:32 to go.

Georgia Tech scored 16 points off 11 Miami turnovers to help build a 40-24 halftime lead.

Neither team shot well from 3-point territory — Miami missed all eight attempts and Tech was 1 of 6.

Devoe led the Yellow Jackets’ balanced attack with eight first-half points.

Evan Cole scored six points as Georgia Tech scored 13 straight to take a 38-20 lead with 1:56 left in the half.

The game marked the third of three straight road games for Miami, which won 102-95 in triple overtime at Virginia Tech on Feb. 19 before losing 87-71 at Notre Dame last Sunday.

Georgia Tech won the second of three straight home games. The Yellow Jackets, who defeated Clemson 68-59 on Tuesday, will play host to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media