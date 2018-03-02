Shorthanded Georgia Tech stuns NC State

Tadric Jackson scored 22 points and Ben Lammers made two big baskets down the stretch as Georgia Tech ended a seven-game losing streak by upsetting North Carolina State 78-75 on Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Lammers ended up with 20 points.

The Yellow Jackets hadn’t secured the victory until they rebounded Braxton Beverly’s missed 3-point attempt in the waning seconds.

Josh Okogie added 18 points for Georgia Tech (12-18, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which used just seven players in the game.

N.C. State (20-10, 10-7), which no longer has a chance to be in a second-place tie because of the result, received 19 points from Allerik Freeman, 18 points from Torin Dorn and 17 points from Omer Yurtseven. Beverly posted 13.

The Wolfpack’s four-game winning streak was the longest active streak in the league. N.C. State closes the regular season Saturday night at home against Louisville.

Lammers, a senior center, scored on back-to-back possessions to give Georgia Tech a 75-72 lead. Okogie’s 3-pointer extended the lead before Beverly’s 3 at the 24-second mark.

A turnover gave the Wolfpack a chance to tie, but Beverly misfired from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets, who overcame 14 turnovers, will try to win consecutive games for the first time since early January when they face visiting Wake Forest on Saturday. Four of the team’s five league victories have come at home.

On Thursday, there was a back-and-forth second half after Georgia Tech caught up. The Yellow Jackets took their first lead of the game at 58-55 on Brandon Alston’s 3-pointer.

N.C. State held a 38-31 halftime advantage.

Dorn scored seven of N.C. State’s first 10 points as it claimed a 10-3 lead.

But midway through the first half, the Wolfpack began to fall in foul trouble.

Lammers and Yurtseven both recorded nine rebounds to lead their teams in that category.

This was the only meeting of the season between the teams. The Wolfpack had won in its last four trips to Atlanta.

—Field Level Media