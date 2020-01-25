Alvarado's 26 points lift NC State past Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 26 points and made the two late free throws to help Georgia Tech end its three-game losing streak and clinch a 64-58 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over visiting North Carolina State on Saturday at Atlanta.

Jan 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Moses Wright (5) grabs a rebound past forward Evan Cole (3) against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado’s effort was needed since the Yellow Jackets were playing without leading scorer Michael Devoe, who was out with a foot injury. He added eight rebounds and eight steals.

Georgia Tech (9-11, 4-6 ACC) also got a season-high 11 points from Evan Cole. The Yellow Jackets swept the season series with the Wolfpack and have won six of the last seven meetings.

NC State (14-6, 5-4 ACC) was led by Markell Johnson with 21 points, Devon Daniels with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Braxton Beverly with 11 points. The loss ended the Wolfpack’s three-game winning streak.

There was plenty of drama in the final minute. Georgia Tech took a 60-58 lead when James Banks tipped in an Alvarado miss with 22 seconds remaining.

NC State’s C.J. Bryce then had the ball stolen by Alvarado and fouled him with eight seconds left. Alvarado made both free throws to create a two-possession game, then came up with another steal and a layup at the buzzer.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a quick lead in the first half and surged ahead by 11 when Alvarado connected on short jumpers on back-to-back trips for a 19-8 lead. Alvarado scored 14 in the first half.

But North Carolina went on a 10-0 run late in the half to regain the lead and took a 32-31 lead into halftime.

NC State had its biggest lead at 55-50 on Johnson’s layup with 6:21 remaining, only to have Georgia Tech reel off eight straight and take a 56-55 lead when Banks scored from the paint.

Alvarado added a fast-break bucket to make it 58-55 with 1:52 remaining. The Wolfpack scored three straight and tied the game on Beverly’s jumper with 44 seconds left.

NC State hosts North Carolina on Monday, the first of two meetings against their rival. Georgia Tech plays a non-conference home game on Tuesday against Morehouse.

