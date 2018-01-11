Georgia Tech holds off short-handed Notre Dame

Josh Okogie scored 17 points, and Ben Lammers recorded his sixth double-double this season, as Georgia Tech took advantage of short-handed Notre Dame to pick up a 60-53 ACC win Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

Lammers finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tadric Jackson added 11 points off the bench for the Yellow Jackets (9-7, 2-1 ACC), who have won three in a row.

Notre Dame was missing its two top players in point guard Matt Farrell and forward Bonzie Colson. Farrell suffered a sprained ankle last week and missed his second straight game. Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey hopes Farrell can get back next week.

Colson, who was leading Notre Dame in scoring and rebounding, will be out much longer, after fracturing a bone in his foot on Dec. 29. The All-American is expected to miss eight weeks.

The Irish stayed in the game, even without their two stars, and were down 54-51 after D.J. Harvey hit a 3-pointer with four minutes to play. But Lammers hit a jumper, and Okogie scored the game’s final four points to put away the Irish (13-4, 3-1 ACC), who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Georgia Tech’s defense dominated the first half, holding the Irish to just 20 points. The Yellow Jackets went into halftime with a 10-point lead, but were unable to pull away from Notre Dame.

The Irish’s John Mooney came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points, including a free throw midway through the second half that tied the game at 39.

Okogie answered with a 3-pointer, igniting a 10-2 Georgia Tech run. The Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way and avenged a loss to Notre Dame in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 30.

Things don’t get any easier for the banged-up Irish. They host No. 20 North Carolina on Saturday.

Georgia Tech travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

