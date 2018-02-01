Georgia Tech beats Syracuse to end 4-game losing streak

Josh Okogie scored 20 points and Ben Lammers recorded a double-double as Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a 55-51 win over Syracuse on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Lammers finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Tadric Jackson came off the bench to score 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (11-11, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse was down 46-41 with 3:20 to play when Frank Howard was whistled for a technical foul. Georgia Tech capitalized with three free throws to extend the lead.

Syracuse had one last surge. Tyrus Battle knocked down a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to five with 1:48 to play.

The Yellow Jackets answered. Lammers had a put-back off an offensive rebound with a minute left, and Okogie had a breakaway dunk late to help the Yellow Jackets hold off Syracuse, which had its three-game winning streak end.

Battle scored 19 points to lead the Orange (15-7, 4-5), and Oshae Brissett and Howard each added 11 points.

In a battle of defensive-minded squads, the game was a grind from the beginning. Syracuse had just one field goal in the first 10 minutes and trailed 14-5. Georgia Tech was unable to take full advantage of the Orange’s cold start, though. Jackson hit a late 3-pointer to help the Yellow Jackets take a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Both teams tried to push the pace whenever they could, looking for opportunities before the half-court defenses got set. Jackson got behind the Syracuse defense for a couple of easy baskets in the second half. Okogie got loose for a breakaway dunk that gave Georgia Tech a 46-40 lead with five minutes to play.

The Orange got off to a 1-4 start to conference play but rebounded to win three straight before falling to the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech travels to Boston College on Sunday. Syracuse returns home to host No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

