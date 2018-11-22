Georgia Tech crushes cold-shooting UT Rio Grande Valley

Freshman Michael Devoe scored a season-high 14 points and Georgia Tech rolled to a 72-44 win against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Devoe was 7-for-8 from the line and scored in double figures for the second straight game to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-1). Devoe is rounding into shape after missing six weeks prior to the season opener with a toe injury.

Jose Alvarado made a season-high three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Moses Wright added 11 points, James Banks had a team-high eight rebounds and Curtis Haywood had seven rebounds, six assists, six points and four steals.

It was the largest margin of victory for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Rio Grande Valley (3-3) was led by Lesley Varner with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Solomon Hainna added eight points and Johnny Crnogorac had six boards.

Georgia Tech led 42-11 at the break. The Yellow Jackets went on a 21-2 run over the final 6:11 minutes.

Rio Grande Valley did not make a field goal over the final 16:32 of the half, going 0-for-19 from the field. The Vaqueros were 1-for-11 on 3-pointers and 6-for-16 from the line.

The Yellow Jackets were less sharp in the second half. After making 5-of-10 3-pointers in the first half, they were 1-for-11 in the second half.

Georgia Tech played without starting forward Evan Cole, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.

The game was part of the Deep South Showcase, a round-robin event held on campus sites.

Georgia Tech hosts Prairie View A&M on Friday. Rio Grande Valley returns home on Friday to host Lamar.

