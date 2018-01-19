No. 2 Virginia shuts down Georgia Tech for 9th straight win

De‘Andre Hunter scored 17 points, and No. 2 Virginia smothered Georgia Tech in a 64-48 ACC road win Thursday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Ty Jerome finished with 12 points, and Kyle Guy and Devon Hall each added 11 points for the Cavaliers, who have won nine in a row.

Virginia (17-1, 6-0 ACC) pulled away in the second half. The Cavs led 43-28 with 12 minutes to play, after a Hall 3-pointer and layup from Guy. Virginia maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and snapped Georgia Tech’s four-game winning streak.

Tadric Jackson scored 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (10-8, 3-2 ACC). No other Georgia Tech players reached double figures against the Virginia defense, which ranks No. 1 in the nation in points allowed.

The Yellow Jackets were the eighth opponent to be held to less than 50 points by Virginia, which forced 18 Georgia Tech turnovers.

Points were hard to come by from the start. The Yellow Jackets managed just one field goal in the first eight minutes and fell behind early.

Hunter scored 10 of his points in the first half, and Virginia went into halftime with a 28-19 lead.

Hunter, who came off the bench, also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for Virginia.

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech’s leading scorer, was held to nine points. Okogie entered the game averaging 18.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers’ only loss came at West Virginia on Dec. 5. Virginia has responded with nine straight wins and is the only unbeaten team in ACC play. The schedule is getting ready to get tougher, though.

The Cavs travel to Wake Forest on Sunday, before taking on No. 20 Clemson and No. 5 Duke next week.

The Yellow Jackets went 1-5 during a three-week stretch in December, but turned things around in conference play. They had wins over Miami, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, before running into Virginia.

Georgia Tech is at No. 15 North Carolina on Saturday.

--Field Level Media