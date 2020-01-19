Virginia tops Georgia Tech to end three-game skid

Jay Huff had 17 points and a career-high six blocks as Virginia snapped its three-game losing streak with a 63-58 victory over Georgia Tech in ACC play Saturday night in Atlanta.

Jan 18, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) battles for position against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (11) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot-1 Huff added eight rebounds and made a key 3-pointer to help the Cavaliers (12-5, 4-3 ACC) hold off the Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5), who fell to 3-6 this season at McCamish Pavilion.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points, Braxton Key scored 10 and Tomas Woldetensae hit three 3-pointers for Virginia. Coming off a nine-turnover game in Wednesday’s loss to Florida State, Kihei Clark finished with seven points, seven assists, three steals and just two turnovers.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and James Banks III had 10 for Georgia Tech. Michael Devoe, the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer entering the night at 16.5 points per game, scored just six. Moses Wright’s streak of eight straight games in double figures ended as he finished with seven points.

The Cavaliers took their largest lead at 43-29 on Diakite’s dunk with 14:48 remaining.

Georgia Tech whittled Virginia’s advantage to 48-46 with nine unanswered points, capped by Alvarado’s 3-pointer from the corner with 8:14 to play.

Huff halted Virginia’s 4 1/2-minute scoring drought with a straightaway 3-pointer and Key’s driving layup pushed the lead back to 53-46 with 6:46 left.

Alvarado’s 3-pointer with 35.3 seconds left pulled the Yellow Jackets within 59-55.

After Alvarado’s three-point play cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 61-58, Diakite drained two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining to clinch it.

Georgia Tech shot 50 percent from the field but turned the ball over 18 times. Virginia shot 47.2 percent yet was nearly undone at the foul line, finishing 8 of 16.

Virginia has won the last six meetings to take a 43-40 lead in the all-time series.

The Cavaliers led 33-25 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets shot 61.1 percent in the first half but reached the intermission with more turnovers (13) than made field goals (11).

The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, hosting NC State on Monday night in Charlottesville. The Yellow Jackets return to action Wednesday at No. 11 Louisville.

—Field Level Media