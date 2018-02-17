FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
US College Basketball
February 17, 2018 / 7:29 PM / in 12 hours

Robinson leads Virginia Tech in rout over Georgia Tech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior guard Justin Robinson scored 18 points and Virginia Tech shot almost 53 percent from the floor in a 76-56 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

The Hokies made 28 of 53 shots, including 8 of 16 on 3-pointers, and were shooting 62 percent until late in the second half when they emptied the bench. Virginia Tech’s 20-point winning margin was its widest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game this season and the largest since beating Maryland-Eastern Shore by 53 points on Dec. 10.

Virginia Tech (19-8, 8-6) has won six of its last eight games and remains in sixth place in the conference. Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-10) has lost five straight and nine of last 10 games, good for 13th place in the 15-team league.

Robinson was 4 for 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line and had four assists. Nickell Alexander-Walker added 14 points and six rebounds and Justin Bibbs added 10 points and four assists. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had a team-high eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech was led by Tadric Jackson with 17 points. Josh Okogie added 10 points, despite shooting just 2 for 14 from the floor. The Yellow Jackets got a team-leading eight rebounds from freshman Moses Wright.

The game began at break-neck speed, with Virginia Tech making four 3-pointers and Georgia Tech making three -- all from Jackson -- before the first media break, when the Hokies led 18-14.

The Hokies used a 7-0 run to seize the momentum, and a 3-pointer from Alexander-Walker stretched the lead to 37-24 with 4:11 left. Virginia Tech closed with a 6-0 run and led 43-29 at intermission.

Virginia Tech didn’t ease up in the second half, outscoring Georgia Tech 21-3 over the first eight minutes to take a 64-32 lead.

The Hokies scored 24 points on fast breaks, thanks to nine steals, scored 38 points in the paint and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 36-30.

The loss was the second-worst of the ACC season for the Yellow Jackets, who lost to Louisville by 23 points on Feb. 8.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.