Alvarado helps Ga. Tech break spell vs. Va. Tech

Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 20 points in the first half to lead Georgia Tech to a 76-57 win over Virginia Tech and end a six-game losing streak to the Hokies on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Feb 4, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Wabissa Bede (3) controls the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (left) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado scored 20-plus points for the fifth time this season. The junior was 8-for-14 from the floor, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. He scored 19 in the first half on 8-for-9 shooting. Alvarado also had six assists and two steals.

Georgia Tech beat the Hokies for the first time since March 8, 2014. The Yellow Jackets have won three of their last four.

Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7 ACC) also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Moses Wright and 12 points, five rebounds and four assists from Michael Devoe, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a foot injury.

Virginia Tech (14-9, 5-7 ACC) was led by Tyrece Radford with 12 points and Landers Nolley, an Atlanta native, who had 10 points and seven rebounds but was only 1-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Georgia Tech took command in the first half by outscoring Virginia Tech 15-2, holding the Hokies to 1-for-10 shooting, and held a 24-9 lead with 7:10 left. The Hokies cut the lead back to 10 points when Wabissa Bede’s 3-pointer made it 26-16, but Georgia Tech outscored Virginia Tech 12-2 from there and took a 38-18 lead into halftime.

The 20-point advantage matched Georgia Tech’s largest halftime lead of the season and was the fewest first-half points the Yellow Jackets have allowed against an ACC opponent this season.

Georgia Tech never gave Virginia Tech a chance to get back in the game, outscoring the Hokies 9-5 to extend the lead to 47-23 at the first media timeout in the second half. The Yellow Jackets stretched the lead to 30 when Bubba Parham drained a 3-pointer with 13:21 left to give the team a 55-25 lead.

Georgia Tech plays again on Saturday at Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech returns home Saturday to host Boston College.

—Field Level Media