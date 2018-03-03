Okogie scores 22 as Georgia Tech beats Wake Forest

Sophomore guard Josh Okogie scored 22 points and drew a key offensive foul in the final minute to help Georgia Tech to a 64-56 win over Wake Forest in the final game of the regular season.

Okogie was 5 of 14 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, six of them coming in the final 16 seconds. He also drew a charge against Wake Forest’s Bryant Crawford, who was driving for the tying basket with 23 seconds left. Okogie also had six rebounds and three assists.

Georgia Tech (13-18, 6-12 ACC) also got 12 points apiece from Tadric Jackson and Brandon Alston. Freshman Evan Cole had his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the second straight win for Georgia Tech, which broke a seven-game losing streak on Thursday.

Wake Forest (11-18, 4-13) got 22 points from Bryant Crawford, but he turned the ball over eight times. The Demon Deacons also got 12 points and 13 rebounds from center Doral Moore.

The win means Georgia Tech will be the 13th seed and Wake Forest will be the 14th seed at the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Barclay Center in New York.

Okogie surpassed the 1,000-point career mark on his third point of the game and became only the fifth Georgia Tech player to reach the mark before the end of their sophomore season. He joined Ben Lammers and Jackson, who reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season.

Georgia Tech had troubles early, suffering five turnovers and seeing center Ben Lammers whistled for two fouls within the first two minutes. Despite that poor start, the Yellow Jackets forced 13 first-half turnovers and led 26-25 at the break.

The game was tied six times, including at 46-46, when the Yellow Jackets went on a 6-0 run to take a 52-46 lead with 4:14 remaining. Tech led by eight points with 2:34 left when Wake’s Brandon Childress drained a 3-pointer.

Wake Forest was hurt by 22 turnovers, which led to 19 points for Georgia Tech. Wake shot just 29.6 percent in the second half and had only a pair of two-point baskets.

