Yellow Jackets crush Deacons with guard play

It was a tale of two halves for Georgia Tech guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, who combined for 42 points to help the Yellow Jackets roll to an easy 70-54 win over visiting Wake Forest on Sunday in Atlanta.

Alvarado scored 25 points, 21 in the second half, and made a 3-pointer in a 27th straight game. He was 9-for-14 from the field.

Devoe scored 17 points, 14 in the first half, to help Georgia Tech get off to a fast start. Devoe was 6-for-14 from the field and made four 3-pointers in the first half.

The duo combined for 46 points in their last meeting with Wake Forest on Feb. 19, 2020.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1 ACC) extended its winning streak to four games -- matching coach Josh Pastner’s best win streak in his tenure at the school -- and has won four in a row against the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) has not won in Atlanta since Feb. 22, 2004.

Wake Forest failed to deliver coach Steve Forbes’ 300th career win.

Wake Forest got 21 points and five rebounds from Isaiah Mucius and 14 points and five rebounds from Ody Oguama.

Devoe knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during an 13-4 run and put the Yellow Jackets up 18-11 with a 3-pointer with 11:38 left in the first half. Khalid Moore sparked a late 15-5 run that extended Georgia Tech’s lead to 17 points with 2:10 remaining. The Yellow Jackets led 35-21 at halftime, as they forced 11 turnovers and converted them into 17 points.

Georgia Tech led by as many as 26 points in the second half and Wake Forest didn’t cut the margin below 20 until the final two minutes.

Both teams return to ACC play on Wednesday. Georgia Tech is at Notre Dame and Wake Forest travels to Virginia.

