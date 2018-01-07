Georgia Tech powers past Yale

Jose Alvarado scored 23 points and jump-started a second-half surge as Georgia Tech pulled away from Yale for a 74-60 win Saturday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Josh Okogie scored 20 points, and Abdoulaye Gueye finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (8-7).

Miye Oni had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs, who have lost four of five. Paul Atkinson finished with 10 points, and Blake Reynolds and Eric Monroe each added nine points for Yale (7-9).

Georgia Tech was coming off a big win over No. 15 Miami but found itself in an early battle with the pesky Bulldogs from the Ivy League.

The Yellow Jackets broke open a close game early in the second half. Alvarado knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to ignite a 17-6 Georgia Tech run.

Okogie, coming off a career-high 30-point performance against Miami, had another big game against Yale. The sophomore guard capped the run with a layup that gave the Yellow Jackets a 57-42 lead with 13 minutes left in the second half.

Georgia Tech maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Tadric Jackson hit a 3-pointer that gave the Yellow Jackets 74-52 lead with three minutes left.

In a tight, back-and-forth first half, the Bulldogs took a 30-27 lead on a three-point play by Atkinson with three minutes to go before intermission. Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers had two buckets in the final minutes, and the Yellow Jackets took a 37-33 lead into halftime.

Lammers finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech outrebounded Yale 34-23 and outscored the Bulldogs 21-9 at the foul line. The Yellow Jackets made 48.9 percent of their field-goal attempts, while Yale hit 42.9 percent from the floor.

Both teams return to conference play next week. The Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame on Wednesday and then travel to Pittsburgh on Jan. 13 before opening a stretch of four straight games against ranked opponents starting with No. 8 Virginia on Jan. 18.

Yale returns home to take on Brown on Friday.

--Field Level Media