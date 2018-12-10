Caroline helps No. 6 Nevada hold off Grand Canyon

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrections 1st, 2nd and 3rd grafs

Jordan Caroline had 22 points and 14 rebounds and reserve Jazz Johnson scored 19 points when the No. 6 Nevada Wolf Pack held off the Grand Canyon Antelopes’ upset bid with a 74-66 win in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on Sunday.

Caleb Martin had 13 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and twin brother Cody Martin had 12 points for the Wolf Pack (10-0), off to their best start since joining Division I in 1969-70.

Alessandro Lever had 16 points and Trey Drechsel added 13 points for the Antelopes (5-4), who trailed by one point with 2:36 left but did not score again until the Wolf Pack built a 71-61 lead.

Nevada won all six games in a six-game road trip that concluded Sunday, playing about 36 hours after a 72-66 comeback victory over No. 20 Arizona State in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Staples Center in Los Angeles late Friday night.

Caroline has seven double-doubles this season and 34 in his career. The Wolf Pack are 32-2 in those games.

Lever made two free throws with 2:55 remaining to make it 62-61 before Caroline made four free throws and Caleb Martin made a three-point play. Johnson had four free throws in the final 42 seconds and Martin had another.

Nevada shot 43.1 percent from the field while making 24 of 29 free throws. Grand Canyon shot 41.0 from the field and shot only eight free throws (only making six) in front of a decidedly pro-Antelope crowd. The Grand Canyon campus is 7 1/2 miles north of the arena.

The Antelopes jumped out to an early lead against the Wolf Pack, scoring 11 unanswered points through the first five minutes of action before Caroline finally got Nevada on the board. The teams stayed neck and neck throughout the first half, with the Wolf Pack leading 34-32 at the half.

Center Lever, the Antelopes’ leading scorer, played only 18 minutes before fouling out. He was the WAC preseason player of the year.

