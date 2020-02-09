Lewis scores 37 as Alabama notches OT win over Georgia

Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 37 points to lift Alabama to a 105-102 overtime win in SEC play on Saturday night at Athens, Ga.

Feb 8, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) passes against Georgia Bulldogs forward Rayshaun Hammonds (20) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

John Petty Jr. chipped in with 20 points for Alabama (13-10, 5-5 SEC).

Savhir Wheeler recorded a career-best 24 points and added eight assists and Rayshaun Hammonds added 20 points for Georgia (12-11, 2-8).

With the game tied at 92 at the end of regulation, the two teams traded baskets to start the overtime before a pair of free throws by Lewis gave Alabama a 98-96 lead with 2:14 left.

The Crimson Tide were leading 101-98 with 56.4 seconds left and Lewis missed a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left, only to have Wheeler miss a quick 3-pointer for the Bulldogs.

Alabama grabbed the rebound, resulting in a foul on Lewis Jr. who hit one of two free throws with 14:7 seconds left for a 102-98 lead.

A pair of free throws by Anthony Edwards with 9.5 seconds left trimmed the lead to two but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get as Georgia was forced to foul Petty, who hit both of his free throws with 8.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.

The Bulldogs would get a pair of free throws by Wheeler with 5.6 seconds left to draw within two, and after Petty split two free throws with just over four seconds left, the Bulldogs would have one more chance to tie the game.

However, Edwards would miss a 3-pointer at the buzzer, ending the game.

Javian Davis added 13 points for Alabama, while James Bolden scored 11 and Jaden Shackleford had 10.

Edwards scored 14 for the Bulldogs and Toumani Camara had 12.

Georgia blew a double-digit lead in the second half for the third time in four games.

This time, a 12-point advantage with just over 13 minutes left got away before the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game at 83 on a jumper by Edwards before the game went to overtime.

—Field Level Media