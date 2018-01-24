Macon helps Arkansas outlast Georgia in double OT

Daryl Macon scored all 25 of his points after halftime, and Arkansas outlasted Georgia 80-77 in double-overtime Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Macon hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left in the second overtime to give the Razorbacks a 78-76 lead, and Trey Thompson blocked a layup from Georgia’s Yante Maten in the final seconds to help Arkansas (14-6, 4-4 SEC) pick up its first true road win of the season.

Maten finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, and William Jackson II added 15 points on a career-high five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 SEC), who have lost two in a row.

Jaylen Barford scored 24 points and sparked the Razorbacks after a sluggish start.

Both teams made runs in the first half. Georgia started hot, connecting on four early 3-pointers and racing out to a 24-9 lead. Arkansas, which entered the game averaging 85.1 points per game, had only nine points after 12 1/2 minutes of play. The Razorbacks found their rhythm late, though, and closed the first half with a 15-4 run to cut the Georgia lead to 33-28 at intermission. Barford had eight points during the Razorbacks’ closing spurt.

He stayed hot in the second half, knocking down two early 3-pointers and giving the Razorbacks their first lead at 38-37 with 16 minutes left in the second half.

Anton Beard knocked down a contested jumper with 28 seconds to play in regulation to give the Razorbacks a 63-61 lead. Georgia’s Jordan Harris answered with a pair of free throws with five seconds left to tie the score and force overtime.

Macon came off the bench for a third straight game and didn’t score in the first half. He hit five 3-pointers on eight attempts after halftime.

Arkansas returns home to take on Oklahoma State on Saturday, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Georgia will be at Kansas State on Saturday as part of the event.

--Field Level Media