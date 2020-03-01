Georgia hangs on to beat Arkansas

Georgia’s penchant for blowing big leads has been a season-long issue for head coach Tom Crean. But Saturday against Arkansas, the Bulldogs’ fortunes changed.

Feb 29, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. (33) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs forward Toumani Camara (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Twice in the final five minutes, the Razorbacks drew with one, but each time Georgia answered, ultimately holding on for a 99-89 win in a Southeastern Conference mathchup in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs’ victory put a crimp in Arkansas’ postseason plans.

Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11) with 26 points, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 22.

Isaiah Joe led the Razorbacks (18-11, 6-10) with 26.

Down by eight at the half, Arkansas quickly cut the margin to three early in the second quarter.

After a three-pointer by Tyree Crump at the 10:25 mark pushed Georgia’s lead back to 11 with 10 minutes to play, the Razorbacks once again climbed within three with 6:48 to go.

A dunk by Adrio Bailey whittled the lead to one, but Hammonds would answer for Georgia, converting a conventional three-point to play to go back up by four.

But Arkansas would not go away.

Twice, the Razorbacks would cut the lead back to one before Crump’s fourth 3-pointer with 1:35 left pushed the margin to six forcing an Arkansas timeout.

The Bulldogs couldn’t have envisioned having a better start.

Georgia made six of its first eight shots, jumping out to a 14-0 four minutes into the game before a 3-pointer by Jalen Harris put Arkansas on the board for the first time at the 15:52 mark.

Georgia would answer, building an 18-point lead at 36-18 with 8:24 to play in the first half.

But Arkansas started to chip away, putting together a 12-2 run to draw within seven before Hammonds — who finished with 17 points in the first half — drained his second 3-pointer to push the lead to 11. The Razorbacks pulled back within 47-39 at the half.

Georgia closes out the home portion of its schedule Wednesday against Florida.

Arkansas returns home Wednesday against LSU.

—Field Level Media