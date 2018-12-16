No. 20 Arizona State rallies from 18 down to defeat Georgia

EditorsNote: Reshapes lede, other small tweaks

No. 20 Arizona State overcame an 18-point deficit to upend Georgia 76-74 on Saturday night at Athens, Ga.

After Luguentz Dort made just 1 of 2 free throws with 7.9 seconds left, Georgia (5-4) inbounded the ball with Nicolas Claxton taking it the length of the court before misfiring on a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.

Remy Martin led the Sun Devils (8-1) with 21 points, followed by Romello White with 16, Dort with 12 and Zylan Cheatham with 10.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Tyree Crump led Georgia with 19 points each.

The game would go right down to the final buzzer.

A steal and a bucket by Martin brought Arizona State within one before he came right back with a mid-range jumper to put the Sun Devils ahead for the first time.

After extending the lead to three, Claxton slammed home two to bring Georgia back within one with 1:34 to play. Crump missed a three with one minute left that would have put the Bulldogs back ahead, but after a turnover, freshman Tye Fagan picked up the loose ball and drove the court to score with 25.7 seconds left in the game.

But Dort would respond, driving the lane with 11 seconds left to put the Sun Devils back up. Georgia then called a timeout with 9.5 seconds left to play.

Unfortunately for Georgia, Jordan Harris’ inbounds pass was picked off by Dort, who hit the first of two free throws before the Bulldogs received one final chance, leading to Claxton’s miss that ended the game.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 18 in the first half.

Crump and Hammonds were responsible for much of the damage, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Arizona State — whose only previous loss came to No. 6 Nevada — struggled to find any sort of rhythm. At one point, the Sun Devils converted just 1 of 11 shots before scoring the final four points of the half to go into the locker room down 47-33.

A slow start from Dort didn’t help the cause for the Sun Devils.

Dort’s only field goal in seven first-half attempts came on a lone 3-pointer. He wasn’t the only ASU player to struggle.

The Sun Devils only made 11 of 34 shots (32.4 percent) in the first half, compared to a healthy 50 percent (11 of 22) by the Bulldogs, who made up for their lack of attempts by converting 20 of their 23 free throws.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Oakland, while Arizona State plays its second-straight SEC opponent on Monday when the Sun Devils travel to Vanderbilt.

