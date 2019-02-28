Late Okeke 3 sends Auburn past Georgia

Feb 27, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Samir Doughty (10) jumps to the basket between Georgia Bulldogs forward Nicolas Claxton (33) and forward Derek Ogbeide (34) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Chuma Okeke just beat the shot clock with a 27-foot 3-pointer with 26.3 seconds remaining to break a 75-75 tie and give Auburn a 78-75 victory over Georgia in a Southeastern Conference clash Wednesday night in Athens, Ga.

Guard Jared Harper scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Tigers (19-9, 8-7 SEC). Okeki’s decisive basket was just his second triple of the game and gave him 13 points.

The Bulldogs (10-18 1-14 SEC) mishandled the ball and guard Tyree Crump had to rush a 3-point try that missed in the closing seconds. Senior guard Jordan Harris scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, who have lost 13 consecutive league games and nine in a row overall.

The Bulldogs turned the game completely around to start the second half, going on a 13-0 run to overcome a 12-point deficit and take a 58-57 lead on guard Derek Ogbeide’s layup at the 11:07 mark before the Tigers finally ended a 6 minute, 42 second scoring drought on guard J’Von McCormick’s layup.

The two teams were tied at 67 with 6:27 remaining when Auburn went on a 6-0 run, but Georgia came right back, tying the game at 75-75 on guard Nicolas Claxton’s 3-pointer with 54.7 seconds remaining.

Both teams were without key players. Auburn center Austin Wiley (8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg) did not make the trip to Athens while nursing a leg injury and forward Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia’s No. 2 scorer (12.6 ppg) and rebounder (6.3 rpg), was out with a foot injury.

Auburn started the game only 1 of from 3-point range but hit five consecutive 3s for a 30-20 lead with 8:36 left in the first half. The Bulldogs cut that gap in half over the next minute, but the Tigers got their cushion back up to 14 points at 50-36 before going to the locker room up 50-40 at the intermission.

