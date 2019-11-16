Edwards struggles but Georgia still rolls

If Georgia’s basketball team proved anything Friday night against Delaware State it’s that freshman wunderkind Anthony Edwards doesn’t always have to be on top of his game for the Bulldogs to enjoy success.

In a game where Edwards managed just six points, junior Rayshaun Hammonds was there to make up the difference by scoring a season-high 26 to lead the Bulldogs past the Hornets 100-66 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Hammonds also pulled down 14 rebounds, giving him his first double-double of the season. Sophomore Amanze Ngumezi added 16 points with Tyree Crump chipping in with 10 for the Bulldogs, who moved to 3-0.

Delaware State (0-3) was led by John Crosby’s 22 points.

The game was never in doubt as Georgia led by 20 at the half before extending the margin to 29 with less than 10 minutes to play. Georgia led by as many as 39 points.

Edwards, meanwhile, was just 3 of 7 from the field.

The Atlanta native — who scored 24 and 29 points in his first two games — didn’t score his sixth point until the 8:03 mark left to play in the game. However, against Delaware State, it mattered not as Hammonds came within five points of tying his career high of 31 set last season.

The 6-foot-9 Hammonds got of a fast start, scoring 11 points over the first four minutes of the game, before a couple of short jumpers at the 5:25 mark gave him 15 for the half and the Bulldogs a 31-19 lead.

An alley-oop from Sahvir Wheeler to Ngumezi kept added to the fun for the Bulldogs, who shot 55.9 percent (19 of 34) and outrebounded Delaware State 23-11 in the first half.

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday with a home game against Georgia Tech. Delaware State will host LIU on Monday.

