Fagan’s double-double leads Georgia past Florida A&M

Tye Fagan scored a career-high 21 points and recorded his first career double-double to lead Georgia to a 85-75 win over visiting Florida A&M on Sunday in Athens.

Fagan, who averaged 4.1 points in a reserve role last year, was 9-for-10 from the field and had a career-best 10 rebounds, four of them offensive, in helping the Bulldogs win their season opener.

The game was tied 47-47 when the Bulldogs scored 10 straight points, the final eight coming from Fagan. The last basket was a resounding dunk that put Georgia ahead 57-47.

FAMU got as close as four points, but their comeback was rebuffed on consecutive baskets by Andrew Garcia and an alley-oop dunk from Tryon McMillan on a pass from Justin Kier.

Georgia also got 22 points off the bench from Garcia, who was 10-for-11 from the line. Sahvir Wheeler, who set a freshman assist record last season, posted a career-high 12 assists with three steals and scored 12 points.

Florida A&M (0-2) was led by M.J. Randolph with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and nine rebounds. D.J. Jones scored 15 points, making all his seven field goal attempts, and Bryce Moragne and Kamron Reaves both added 14 points.

Georgia looked as it if was going to run away with the game early. The Bulldogs raced to an 11-point lead when Toumani Camara dropped in a layup for a 13-2 lead.

But FAMU pecked away at the deficit and went ahead 23-22 on a jumper from Randolph. The Rattlers upped the advantage of 30-25 after Moragne’s three-point play.

Georgia finished the half with a flurry and Garcia hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 38-37 halftime lead.

Georgia improved to 4-0 all-time against FAMU. The Bulldogs are now 83-33 in season openers and 37-6 in openers at home. They are 3-0 in openers under coach Tom Crean.

