Allen helps Florida slide past Georgia

Kevaughn Allen scored 13 points and Florida overcame a second-half surge by Georgia to fend off the Bulldogs 62-52 on Saturday afternoon at Athens, Ga.

The victory boosts the Gators to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in SEC play. Georgia falls to 9-8, 1-4.

Trailing by 10 at the half, Georgia came out firing in the second stanza, scoring the first seven points before tying the game at 40 on a 3-pointer by Teshaun Hightower with just over 16 minutes to play.

The Bulldogs would lead by as many as five points until the Gators answered, drawing within one before ultimately taking a 52-48 lead with 3:53 to play.

Georgia would not see the lead again en route to losing its third straight game.

A 3-pointer by Allen coming out the timeout pushed the margin to 55-48 as Florida ultimately built the lead to eight points before finishing with the 10-point win.

Allen and Noah Locke with 10 points were the two only two Gators in double figures. Jordan Harris finished with 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, who outrebounded Florida 39-28.

But Georgia committed 20 turnovers while Florida had just nine.

Florida’s defense in the first half proved to be on obstacle for the Bulldogs, who shot just 25 percent (6 of 24), including just 1 of 7 from three-point range.

The Gators had no such issues. Six different players combined to convert 7 of 13 three-point attempts, which accounted for more than half of the Gators’ total field goals (12) the first 20 minutes of the game.

In fact, Georgia didn’t score the first 4:51 until a free throw by Jordan Harris and didn’t account for its first field goal until Tyree Crump managed a layup with 14:20 left.

Florida led the entire first half, with the Gators building their lead to as many as 13 points on a three-pointer by Mike Okauru.

The Bulldogs would attempt a late run, climbing within seven points on a tip-in by JoJo Toppin but Keith Stone answered with a tough baseline 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to push the margin back to 10.

—Field Level Media