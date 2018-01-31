Maten guides Georgia to upset of No. 23 Florida

Yante Maten scored 20 points and led Georgia to a rare win over No. 23 Florida, 72-60 Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Maten converted a three-point play and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the second half to help the Bulldogs snap a three-game losing streak.

Chris Chiozza scored 15 points, and Egor Koulechov added 13 points for the Gators (15-7, 6-3 SEC), who have lost two of three.

Florida had owned the series recently, winning the past four meetings and seven of the past eight games against the Bulldogs overall. However, the Gators couldn’t overcome a cold stretch in the second half.

Florida endured a four-minute scoring drought late in the second half. Koulechov hit a pair of free throws with 5:18 to play, and the Gators didn’t score again until Keith Stone hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Georgia’s lead to 66-56 with 1:09 to play.

Koulechov knocked down a 3-pointer that gave Florida a 20-16 lead midway through the first half.

Tyree Crump ignited a Georgia spurt with a pair of 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs closed out the half with a 19-8 run to take a 32-27 lead into halftime. William Jackson had 10 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs.

Florida opened the second half with a 12-2 run to regain the lead. Jalen Hudson sank a 3-pointer, and KeVaughn Allen had a dunk in the Gators’ quick start.

Georgia battled back and was up 55-51 after a three-point play by Maten with seven minutes left.

Jackson finished with 16 points, and Juwan Parker added 10 points for the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-5 SEC).

Georgia hit 12 consecutive free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Florida returns home for two SEC games, beginning with a visit from Alabama on Saturday.

Three of Georgia’s next four games are on the road, starting at Mississippi State on Saturday.

--Field Level Media