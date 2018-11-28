Georgia shuts down Kennesaw State, 84-51

One week after in-state opponent Georgia State got the best of the Georgia at the Cayman Islands Classic, the Bulldogs entered Tuesday night’s contest determined not to let another Peach State foe - Kennesaw State - repeat the trick.

No problem.

Three players scored in double-figures as Georgia snapped a two-game losing streak with a 84-51 victory over the visiting Owls.

Nicolas Claxton led the Bulldogs (4-3) with a double-double, scoring 16 points to go along with 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He was followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 14 points and Jordan Harris with 10.

The last Bulldog with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks was Trey Thompkins in 2010.

Georgia finished 35 of 67 from the field (52.2 percent) and dominated Kennesaw State in rebounds, 53-35.

Ugo Obineke scored 12 points, followed by Tyler Hooker with 11 and Bryson Lockley with 10 to lead Kennesaw State (1-7), which shot just 27.9 percent from the field (19 of 68).

Georgia’s victory pushed the Bulldogs to 3-0 in its brief series against the Owls, who dropped their seventh straight contest.

Tuesday’s game was never in doubt, although the Owls hung tough early, trailing just 11-10 with 13:02 left in the first half on a jumper by Lockley.

But that’s when Georgia went to work, outscoring Kennesaw State 13-1 over the next six minutes to take control at 24-11.

After leading 39-20 at the half, Georgia saw Kennesaw State get within 13 points early in the second half but would get no closer.

Back-to-back buckets by Claxton, the latter a slam with 12:26 to play, pushed the lead back to 18 at 55-37 and the rout was on.

The Bulldogs went on to dominate the final 12 minutes, bumping their lead to as many as 30 points with 7:06 left in the game following a Hammondslayup

Georgia returns to action on Monday against Texas Southern while Kennesaw State hosts Hofstra Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media