Georgia rolls to home win over LSU

Yante Maten scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Georgia compiled a season-high point total in a 93-82 rout of LSU in an SEC game Saturday afternoon in Athens , Ga.

Maten, the leading scorer in the SEC with an average of 19.3 points per game, made 10 of 14 shots. Rayshaun Hammonds added 21 points, Juwan Parker scored 15 and Derek Ogbeide had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (16-12, 7-9 SEC) completed a season sweep of the Tigers. They rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat LSU 61-60 on Jan. 16 in Baton Rouge, La. , as Maten scored the winning basket with 5.7 seconds remaining.

Tremont Waters scored 25 points to lead the Tigers (16-12, 7-9). Skylar Mays added 20 and Daryl Edwards scored 11.

Georgia led by 11 points at halftime and started the second half with an 11-0 run that ended with consecutive 3-pointers by Teshaun Hightower and Parker.

Wayde Sims’ layup ended the Tigers’ scoring drought and Waters scored five points as LSU trimmed the deficit to 60-43.

Jackson made a 3-pointer before the Tigers got within 65-51 on a layup by Brandon Sampson.

Hammonds responded with a three-point play for the Bulldogs and Maten added a free throw.

Waters’ 3-pointer cut the lead to 69-54, but back-to-back baskets by Maten and Hammonds pushed the lead back to 19 with 8:34 left.

Mays’ 3-pointer got the Tigers within 15 with six minutes left, but Nicolas Claxton’s basket and Hammonds ’ 3-pointer gave Georgia an 81-61 lead with 4:56 left.

The Bulldogs’ lead didn’t shrink to fewer than nine points the rest of the way.

Maten scored nine points as Georgia built a 24-17 lead.

Sampson made one 3-pointer and Waters made two as LSU pulled even at 28 before the Bulldogs scored six straight points.

After Waters made a free throw, Georgia extended the lead to 45-34 at halftime as Ogbeide made a tip-in just before the buzzer ending the half.

The Bulldogs finished with a 17-6 run to complete their highest-scoring first half of the season. They had a 29-15 rebounding edge and blocked eight shots.

Georgia hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday. LSU visits South Carolina on Wednesday.

-- Field Level Media