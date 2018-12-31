Georgia pulls away from UMass in Tennessee tuneup

Nicolas Claxton scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Georgia coasted to a 91-72 win over visiting Massachusetts on Sunday evening in Athens.

Rayshaun Hammonds added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Derek Ogbeide finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Tyree Crump had 14 points off the bench for Georgia (8-4), which picked up its third win in a row.

Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen with 22 points on 7-for-20 shooting, though he missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Jonathan Laurent (11 points), Rashaan Holloway (10) and reserve Curtis Cobb (10) also scored in double figures for Massachusetts (7-6), which has dropped two of its past three contests.

Each of Georgia’s victories this season has come by double digits. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 on their home court.

Massachusetts lost by double digits for only the second time in 13 games. The Minutemen dropped to 1-2 on the road.

Massachusetts fell behind by as many as 18 points midway through the second half when Hammonds hit two free throws to give Georgia a 74-56 lead with 8:08 remaining. The Minutemen responded with a jump shot by Keon Clergeot and a 3-pointer by Carl Pierre to pull back within 13, but by then it was too late.

Ignas Sargiunas made a pair of free throws in the final minute to push the Bulldogs past 90 points in a game for the third time this season.

Georgia led 43-32 at halftime.

The Bulldogs raced to a 12-2 lead to start the game. Ogbeide scored six points during the early outburst as he drained a pair of jump shots along with a pair of free throws.

Massachusetts pulled within five points on three occasions in the first half but never led. Samba Diallo connected on back-to-back layups to spark an 8-0 run for the Minutemen midway through the half.

Georgia will visit No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in its SEC opener. Massachusetts will return home to tip off against LaSalle on Saturday afternoon to open Atlantic 10 Conference action.

