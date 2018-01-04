Parker, Georgia put away Ole Miss

Juwan Parker scored 18 points, including three late 3-pointers that helped Georgia put away Mississippi in a 71-60 Southeastern Conference win Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Yante Maten finished with 15 points, and Derek Ogbeide added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 SEC). Parker grabbed a team-high 11 boards.

Parker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Georgia a 62-48 lead with six minutes to play. He hit another trey in the final minute after Ole Miss closed the gap.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels (8-6, 1-1 SEC) with 17 points, including a driving layup that cut the Georgia lead to 68-60 with 1:41 to play.

Parker responded with his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 57 seconds left to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Devontae Shuler scored 11 points and was the only other Rebel to reach double figures. Ole Miss shot 35.7 percent from the floor and connected on only 6 of 26 3-point attempts.

The Bulldogs were coming off a hard-fought loss at No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday. They got off to a strong start against Ole Miss but were unable to distance themselves from the Rebels until the second half.

Ogbeide hit a jumper and a free throw that put the Bulldogs up 23-15 with eight minutes left in the first half. Ole Miss answered with an 11-3 run, capped by a layup from Tyree that tied the score 26-26 late in the half.

Georgia’s Jordan Harris hit a 3-pointer, and Maten followed with seven consecutive points to give the Bulldogs a 39-31 lead at intermission.

Ole Miss was up and down during nonconference play. The Rebels suffered suspect losses to Illinois State and Middle Tennessee but opened SEC play with a win over South Carolina. They couldn’t follow it up with a win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday, though.

The Rebels will return home and look to bounce back when Mississippi State visits on Saturday.

Georgia hosts Alabama on Saturday.

