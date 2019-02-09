Tyree's 31 points help Ole Miss upend Georgia

Feb 9, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Breein Tyree (4) drives past Georgia Bulldogs forward Nicolas Claxton (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Breein Tyree topped the 1,000-point mark by equaling a career high with 31 on Saturday as visiting Mississippi added to Georgia’s misery in the SEC with an 80-64 victory.

Tyree, the team’s leading scorer, is averaging 24.0 points over a five-game stretch for the Rebels (16-7, 6-4 SEC), who rolled to their second consecutive victory following a season-high four-game losing streak. The junior guard, who has scored at least 20 in each of the last five contests, went 11 of 22 from the field and has now amassed 1,022 points for his stellar career.

Ole Miss also snapped a four-game slide at Georgia (10-13, 1-9), which has lost eight straight within the SEC. The Bulldogs’ lone victory in the last nine games overall came at home against Texas on Jan. 26, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Georgia was actually the better team early on Saturday, making seven of its first nine shots and it led by 10 at one point in the first half. However, Ole Miss fought its way back, thanks in part to 16 turnovers by the Bulldogs in the first 20 minutes and a 14-0 run that helped the visitors take control.

Blake Hinson added 13 points, Terence Davis scored 12 and Bruce Stevens grabbed nine rebounds for the Rebels, who are trying to remain in the mix for their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015.

Jordan Harris was one of three Georgia players with 10 points and also pulled down 11 boards for the Bulldogs, who made 11 3-pointers but finished with 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 41-34.

Georgia will get another chance to end its conference drought on Tuesday at Texas A&M. Ole Miss, meanwhile, will try to win three in a row for the first time since a 10-game run from Nov. 28-Jan. 12, when it visits Auburn on Wednesday night.

—Field Level Media