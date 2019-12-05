Georgia throttles N.C. Central ahead of lengthy break

Georgia’s final game before a 10-day break for final exams proved to not be much of a test for the Bulldogs, who rolled by past North Carolina Central 95-59 on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

Anthony Edwards led the Georgia (6-2) with 21 points, and Rayshaun Hammonds had 19. Tyree Crump chipped in with 16, and freshman Christian Brown had 11 off the bench.

Jibri Blount scored 19 points to lead the Eagles (2-7), with C.J. Keyser the only other North Carolina Central player in double figures, at 16.

The Bulldogs dominated the Eagles on the boards, 54-25.

Georgia led 50-35 at the half, with Edwards accounting for much of the damage with 19 points, having hit three 3-pointers.

Neither team got off to a particularly good start. The Eagles led 9-8 early thanks largely to five turnovers by Georgia over the first 4:51.

However, the Bulldogs found their groove, with Edwards accounting for seven points in a 13-0 run that put Georgia up 21-9.

The lead would only grow.

Georgia was on top by as many as 21 points before the Eagles drew within 15 at the half, with Keyser and Blount leading the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Before the game, Georgia announced that sophomore Amanze Ngumezi has been suspended indefinitely. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while starting all seven of the team’s previous games.

“There was a combination of factors involved in this decision, all of which are associated with his lack of personal awareness and the attitude expected of a Georgia basketball player,” coach Tom Crean said in a statement.

Bulldogs senior guard Jordan Harris is currently serving a nine-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He can return Dec. 20 against SMU.

The Bulldogs don’t play again until Dec. 14 at Arizona State. North Carolina Central travels to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

