Georgia improves to 7-0, best start in 38 years

Toumani Camara scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half and added eight rebounds to help Georgia overcome a 15-point second-half deficit and beat visiting Northeastern, 76-58, in a nonleague game on Tuesday.

Slideshow ( 24 images )

Georgia improved to 7-0, its best start since the 1982-83 Final Four team opened the season by winning its first nine games.

Camara was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures. He was joined by Andrew Garcia with 15, P.J. Horne with 11 and Sahvir Wheeler with 10.

Northeastern (1-4) got 19 points and six assists from Tyson Walker and 15 points from Jahmyl Telfort, all in the first half.

The Huskies shot 58.6 percent from the field in the first half, but only 16.7 percent in the second half, when they mustered just 13 points. They had a season-high nine 3-pointers in the first half, but only 12 for the game.

Northeastern started hot, thanks to its good shooting and Georgia’s turnovers. The Huskies took advantage of five Georgia turnovers before the first media timeout to take a 15-3 lead on the strength of a 9-0 run.

Telfort’s 3-pointer gave Northeastern a 14-point lead, but Georgia whittled the lead to 28-22 on a jumper from Justin Kier with 7:44 left in the half. Northeastern made back-to-back 3-pointers en route to a 13-4 run that extended the lead to 41-26. Telfort hit another 3-pointer with one second left to give Northeastern a 45-32 advantage at the half.

The Bulldogs trailed 47-32 after Northeastern’s Shaquille Walters hit the first basket of the second half. But Georgia went on a 21-0 run that saw the Huskies go 10:29 without a point. The Bulldogs took their first lead when Camara scored on a layup for a 51-50 lead with 10:15 remaining.

The Bulldogs used another 8-0 lead and led 65-52 after Tye Fagan made three straight baskets. Georgia outscored Northeastern, 44-13, in the second half.

Georgia doesn’t play again until its SEC opener against Mississippi State on Dec. 30. Northeastern is off until Jan. 2 for the Colonial Athletic Association opener against Elon.

--Field Level Media