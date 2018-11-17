Georgia surges past Sam Houston State

Georgia used a 11-0 run late in the second half to surge past Sam Houston State Friday night in Athens, Ga., 75-64.

The game went back and forth with lead change No. 12 coming when R.J. Smith drained a three-pointer to put the Bearkats up 53-50 with just over seven minutes to play.

Georgia, however, came roaring back, tying the score at 55 on a layup by Nic Claxton before Tyree Crump put the Bulldogs back in front on a pair of free throws.

The Bulldogs would not trail again, going on a 11-0 run to forge ahead 61-55 before a jumper by Chad Bowie ended the drought for Sam Houston State at the 3:04 mark.

That would be as close as the Bearkats would get.

A jumper by Rayshaun Hammonds pushed the Bulldogs’ lead back to six before extending the lead further to nine on a dunk by Tye Fagan with just 1:14 left.

Georgia (2-1) closed out the game by hitting seven of its last eight field goal attempts.

Hammonds led the Bulldogs with a season-high 15 points, followed by Claxton with 13 and Crump with 9. Smith topped the Bearkats (2-3) with 14, followed by Cameron Delaney with 13, with Bowie and Josh Delaney chipping in with 10 each.

Georgia lead 38-33 at the half, but midway through it was the Bearkats who had control, going on a 7-0 run to jump in front 21-16 on a layup by Delaney.

But back came the Bulldogs.

With 4:03 left until halftime Georgia regained a 33-30 advantage on a free throw by Turtle Jackson and a bucket by E’Torrion Wilridge, sparking an 8-3 run to head into the locker room up by five.

Georgia returns to action Monday afternoon for the first of three in the Cayman Classic against Illinois State. Sam Houston State also gets on back on the court Monday when the Bearkats host Jackson State.

